May 21, 2019
Tosspot words borrowed from other languages

skitterbrook

PRONUNCIATION:
(SKIT-uhr-brook)

MEANING:
noun: A coward.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Dutch schijtebroek (literally, shits his pants), from schijten (to shit) + broek (pants). Earliest documented use: 1652.

USAGE:
“The royal skitterbrook’s advice to the remnants of his army, still holding out in castles and towns along the borders, was terse and characteristic: ‘Let each man look to himself. Expect no help from me.’”
Thomas B. Costain; The Conquerors; Doubleday; 1949.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A man should never be ashamed to own he has been in the wrong, which is but saying, in other words, that he is wiser today than he was yesterday. -Alexander Pope, poet (21 May 1688-1744)

