gainpain
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A long thick glove: gauntlet.
2. A hired soldier: mercenary.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French gaignepain (literally, wins the bread), from gagner (to win or earn) + pain (bread). Earliest documented use: 1430.
USAGE:
“The gainpain was a glove, at first of steel and later of leather, for the right hand.”
The Connoisseur; Nat Mags; 1928.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and gets to bed at night, and in between he does what he wants to do. -Bob Dylan, singer-songwriter (b. 24 May 1941)
