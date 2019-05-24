

May 24, 2019 This week’s theme

Tosspot words borrowed from other languages



This week’s words

amuse-gueule

skitterbrook

cache-sexe

scaldabanco

gainpain



gainpain PRONUNCIATION: (GAYN-payn)

MEANING: noun:

1. A long thick glove:

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French gaignepain (literally, wins the bread), from gagner (to win or earn) + pain (bread). Earliest documented use: 1430.

USAGE: “The gainpain was a glove, at first of steel and later of leather, for the right hand.”

The Connoisseur; Nat Mags; 1928.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and gets to bed at night, and in between he does what he wants to do. -Bob Dylan, singer-songwriter (b. 24 May 1941)





