Words for people
roturier
roturier
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person of low rank; a commoner.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French roture (newly cultivated land), from Latin rumpere (to break). Earliest documented use: 1586.
NOTES:
Old money has been looking down on new money, old land on new land, and old titles on new ones, since forever. Before the French Revolution rearranged the social furniture, a roturier was someone who held land by paying rent rather than by bloodline. It was considered a few rungs below the nobility who held feudal estates. The aristocrats broke bread; the roturiers broke soil. See also, plebeian.
USAGE:
“Propose to her, marry her. Her parents aren’t here any more to say you can’t because you’re a roturier.”
Peter De Polnay; The Loser; W.H. Allen; 1973.
