roturier PRONUNCIATION: (ro-TOOR-ee-ay, -uhr)

MEANING: noun: A person of low rank; a commoner.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French roture (newly cultivated land), from Latin rumpere (to break). Earliest documented use: 1586.

NOTES: Old money has been looking down on new money, old land on new land, and old titles on new ones, since forever. Before the French Revolution rearranged the social furniture, a roturier was someone who held land by paying rent rather than by bloodline. It was considered a few rungs below the nobility who held feudal estates. The aristocrats broke bread; the roturiers broke soil. See also, plebeian

USAGE: “Propose to her, marry her. Her parents aren’t here any more to say you can’t because you’re a roturier.”

Peter De Polnay; The Loser; W.H. Allen; 1973.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Once a man has tasted freedom he will never be content to be a slave. That is why I believe that this frightfulness we see everywhere today is only temporary. Tomorrow will be better for as long as America keeps alive the ideals of freedom and a better life. -Walt Disney, entrepreneur and animator (5 Dec 1901-1966)





