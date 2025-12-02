  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 2, 2025
This week’s theme
Words for people

This week’s words
quidam
rudesby
rudesby
Detail from The Peasant Dance, 1567
Art: Pieter Bruegel the Elder
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rudesby

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROODZ-bee)

MEANING:
noun: A rude, boorish person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French ruide, from Latin rudis (rough, crude). Earliest documented use: 1566.

NOTES:
The same root gives us rudimentary and the rudiments you wish this person had learned. Quidam vanishes into the crowd, the rudesby forces the crowd to part -- usually with his elbows. He thinks he’s the Great Gatsby, but he’s only the Great Rudesby.

USAGE:
“‘If you’ll pardon my saying so, Mrs. Chestnut, your husband should toss that gent... person... out on his ear. Imagine the effrontery to insult the hostess.’
‘Thank you for your timely rescue, Mister Toombs, but I really don’t think that rudesby knew I was from South Carolina.’”
F.J. Freitag; Dissolution; Xlibris; 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The question is whether or not you choose to disturb the world around you, or if you choose to let it go on as if you had never arrived. -Ann Patchett, writer (b. 2 Dec 1963)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith