Dec 2, 2025This week’s theme
Words for people
This week’s words
rudesby
Detail from The Peasant Dance, 1567
Art: Pieter Bruegel the Elder
rudesby
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A rude, boorish person.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French ruide, from Latin rudis (rough, crude). Earliest documented use: 1566.
NOTES:
The same root gives us rudimentary and the rudiments you wish this person had learned. Quidam vanishes into the crowd, the rudesby forces the crowd to part -- usually with his elbows. He thinks he’s the Great Gatsby, but he’s only the Great Rudesby.
USAGE:
“‘If you’ll pardon my saying so, Mrs. Chestnut, your husband should toss that gent... person... out on his ear. Imagine the effrontery to insult the hostess.’
‘Thank you for your timely rescue, Mister Toombs, but I really don’t think that rudesby knew I was from South Carolina.’”
F.J. Freitag; Dissolution; Xlibris; 2002.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The question is whether or not you choose to disturb the world around you, or if you choose to let it go on as if you had never arrived. -Ann Patchett, writer (b. 2 Dec 1963)
