Words for people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



rudesby PRONUNCIATION: (ROODZ-bee)

MEANING: noun: A rude, boorish person.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French ruide, from Latin rudis (rough, crude). Earliest documented use: 1566.

NOTES: The same root gives us rudimentary and the rudiments you wish this person had learned. Quidam vanishes into the crowd, the rudesby forces the crowd to part -- usually with his elbows. He thinks he’s the Great Gatsby, but he’s only the Great Rudesby.

USAGE:

‘Thank you for your timely rescue, Mister Toombs, but I really don’t think that rudesby knew I was from South Carolina.’”

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The question is whether or not you choose to disturb the world around you, or if you choose to let it go on as if you had never arrived. -Ann Patchett, writer (b. 2 Dec 1963)





