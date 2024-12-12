  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 3, 2025
This week’s theme
Words for people

This week’s words
quidam
rudesby
galoot
with Anu Garg

galoot or galloot

PRONUNCIATION:
(guh-LOOT)

MEANING:
noun: A clumsy, eccentric, or foolish person.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1808.

NOTES:
The term is often used affectionately. Unlike the rudesby (who is intentionally rude), the galoot is physically or socially awkward. It’s often used as a term of exasperated affection: “Aw, you big galoot!” It’s the sort who knocks over a vase, apologizes to the vase, then trips on the apology. See also, schlemiel.

USAGE:
“Sometimes lumbering though always well-intentioned, [the film Day of the Fight is] an ode to tales of lovable, scrappy galoots who keep a glint in their pummeled eyes.”
Robert Abele; Movie Review; Los Angeles Times; Dec 12, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
All a man can betray is his conscience. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)

