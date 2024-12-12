

galoot or galloot PRONUNCIATION: (guh-LOOT)

MEANING: noun: A clumsy, eccentric, or foolish person.

ETYMOLOGY: Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1808.

NOTES: The term is often used affectionately. Unlike the rudesby (who is intentionally rude), the galoot is physically or socially awkward. It’s often used as a term of exasperated affection: “Aw, you big galoot!” It’s the sort who knocks over a vase, apologizes to the vase, then trips on the apology. See also, schlemiel

USAGE: Day of the Fight is] an ode to tales of lovable, scrappy galoots who keep a glint in their pummeled eyes.”

Robert Abele; Movie Review; Los Angeles Times; Dec 12, 2024.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All a man can betray is his conscience. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)





