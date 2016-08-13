|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Oct 31, 2024This week’s theme
Lesser-known counterparts of words
This week’s words
diachronic
consanguinity
plebeian
Distributing bread to plebeians
A fresco from Pompeii
Image: Marie-Lan Nguyen / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
plebeian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
NOTES:
In ancient Rome, plebeians or plebs were commoners who held lower social and political status compared to patricians, who were of higher social rank.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin plebeius (of the common people), from plebs (common people). Earliest documented use: 1533.
USAGE:
“Why limit yourself to such plebeian gyrations as running, bicycling, and weightlifting when you have several billion dollars to burn? Larry Ellison, Oracle’s chairman, races his own yachts.”
Revenge of the Nerds; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 13, 2016.
|
