

Oct 31, 2024 This week’s theme

Lesser-known counterparts of words



This week’s words

earwitness

diachronic

consanguinity

plebeian



Distributing bread to plebeians

A fresco from Pompeii Image: Marie-Lan Nguyen / Wikimedia Lesser-known counterparts of words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



plebeian PRONUNCIATION: (pluh-BEE-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Belonging to or relating to the common people. 2. Relating to or characteristic of lower social classes. 3. Common; vulgar. noun: 1. A commoner. 2. A member of the lower social class.

NOTES: In ancient Rome, plebeians or plebs were commoners who held lower social and political status compared to patricians , who were of higher social rank.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin plebeius (of the common people), from plebs (common people). Earliest documented use: 1533.

USAGE:

Revenge of the Nerds; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 13, 2016.



See more usage examples of “Why limit yourself to such plebeian gyrations as running, bicycling, and weightlifting when you have several billion dollars to burn? Larry Ellison, Oracle’s chairman, races his own yachts.”Revenge of the Nerds;(London, UK); Aug 13, 2016.See more usage examples of plebeian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Fatalism is the lazy man's way of accepting the inevitable. -Natalie Clifford Barney, poet, playwright, and novelist (31 Oct 1876-1972)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate