Oct 30, 2024This week’s theme
Lesser-known counterparts of words
This week’s words
diachronic
consanguinity
Table of Consanguinity
Image: Sg647112c / WClarke / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
consanguinity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A relationship by blood or by a common ancestor.
2. A close connection or kinship.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin consanguineus, from con- (with) + sanguis (blood). Earliest documented use: 1380.
NOTES:
The counterpart of consanguinity is affinity, which refers to a relationship formed through marriage rather than by blood.
USAGE:
“The musical consanguinity of the guitarist and pianist [Metheny/Mehldau] is undeniable. It’s also, paradoxically, something which enables each to remain emphatically individual, and a key to why their duo work is so unforgettable; they can enter each other’s musical world and cast light on it from a different perspective.”
Jazz; Irish Times (Dublin); Nov 3, 2006.
See more usage examples of consanguinity in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty. -John Adams, 2nd US president (30 Oct 1735-1826)
