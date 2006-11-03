

Oct 30, 2024 This week’s theme

Lesser-known counterparts of words



This week’s words

earwitness

diachronic

consanguinity



Table of Consanguinity Image: Sg647112c / WClarke / Wikimedia Lesser-known counterparts of words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



consanguinity PRONUNCIATION: (kon-sang-GWIN-i-tee)

MEANING: noun:

1. A relationship by blood or by a common ancestor.

2. A close connection or kinship.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin consanguineus, from con- (with) + sanguis (blood). Earliest documented use: 1380.

NOTES: The counterpart of consanguinity is affinity, which refers to a relationship formed through marriage rather than by blood.

USAGE:

Jazz; Irish Times (Dublin); Nov 3, 2006.



See more usage examples of “The musical consanguinity of the guitarist and pianist [Metheny/Mehldau] is undeniable. It’s also, paradoxically, something which enables each to remain emphatically individual, and a key to why their duo work is so unforgettable; they can enter each other’s musical world and cast light on it from a different perspective.”Jazz;(Dublin); Nov 3, 2006.See more usage examples of consanguinity in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty. -John Adams, 2nd US president (30 Oct 1735-1826)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate