Oct 30, 2024
This week’s theme
Lesser-known counterparts of words

This week’s words
earwitness
diachronic
consanguinity
Table of Consanguinity
Image: Sg647112c / WClarke / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

consanguinity

PRONUNCIATION:
(kon-sang-GWIN-i-tee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A relationship by blood or by a common ancestor.
2. A close connection or kinship.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin consanguineus, from con- (with) + sanguis (blood). Earliest documented use: 1380.

NOTES:
The counterpart of consanguinity is affinity, which refers to a relationship formed through marriage rather than by blood.

USAGE:
“The musical consanguinity of the guitarist and pianist [Metheny/Mehldau] is undeniable. It’s also, paradoxically, something which enables each to remain emphatically individual, and a key to why their duo work is so unforgettable; they can enter each other’s musical world and cast light on it from a different perspective.”
Jazz; Irish Times (Dublin); Nov 3, 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty. -John Adams, 2nd US president (30 Oct 1735-1826)

