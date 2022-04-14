|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 14, 2022This week’s theme
Eponyms
This week’s words
morphetic
Rothschild
roorback
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
roorback
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A false story or slander, especially one spread for political purposes.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Baron von Roorback, a fictitious author invented during the 1844 presidential elections in the US to discredit the Democratic candidate James K. Polk. Earliest documented use: 1844.
USAGE:
“‘Tom wants to employ a Roorback,’ declared Sutton.
‘You want to spread a false story?’ St. Clair scratched his head.”
Allan Levine; Evil of the Age; Heartland; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A book, once it is printed and published, becomes individual. It is by its publication as decisively severed from its author as in parturition a child is cut off from its parent. The book "means" thereafter, perforce, -- both grammatically and actually, -- whatever meaning this or that reader gets out of it. -James Branch Cabell, novelist, essayist, critic (14 Apr 1879-1958)
|
