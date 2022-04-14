

Apr 14, 2022 This week’s theme

Eponyms



This week’s words

pyrrhonism

morphetic

Rothschild

roorback



Eponyms



roorback PRONUNCIATION: (ROOR-back)

MEANING: noun: A false story or slander, especially one spread for political purposes.

ETYMOLOGY: After Baron von Roorback, a fictitious author invented during the 1844 presidential elections in the US to discredit the Democratic candidate James K. Polk. Earliest documented use: 1844.

USAGE: “‘Tom wants to employ a Roorback,’ declared Sutton.

‘You want to spread a false story?’ St. Clair scratched his head.”

Allan Levine; Evil of the Age; Heartland; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A book, once it is printed and published, becomes individual. It is by its publication as decisively severed from its author as in parturition a child is cut off from its parent. The book "means" thereafter, perforce, -- both grammatically and actually, -- whatever meaning this or that reader gets out of it. -James Branch Cabell, novelist, essayist, critic (14 Apr 1879-1958)





