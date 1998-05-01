

Hercules PRONUNCIATION: (HUHR-kyuh-leez)

MEANING: noun: A man of extraordinary strength or size.

ETYMOLOGY: After Hercules, the son of Zeus and Alcmene in Greek mythology. Hercules performed many feats requiring extraordinary strength and effort, such as cleaning the Augean stables. He also slew the monster Hydra . Earliest documented use: 1567. Also see herculean

USAGE:

David Shoalts; New Jersey Staves Off Elimination; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); May 1, 1998.



See more usage examples of “[Doug Gilmour] looks nothing like a Hercules who can lift whole teams and whole buildings.”David Shoalts; New Jersey Staves Off Elimination;(Toronto, Canada); May 1, 1998.See more usage examples of Hercules in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

