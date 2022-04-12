|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 12, 2022
Eponyms
This week’s words
morphetic
What if I told you, the pills I offered were actually NyQuil and DayQuil
A.Word.A.Day
morphetic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to sleep or dreams.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Morpheus, the god of dreams in Greek mythology. He was the son of Hypnos, the god of sleep. The name of the drug morphine is also derived after Morpheus. Earliest documented use: 1788.
USAGE:
“The white-blossomed limbs bowed in the slight breeze and cast their morphetic perfume to the nostrils. A man, if he were unwary, might succumb to them and dream.”
Danielle Parker; Galen the Deathless; In Bret Funk (ed.); Beacons of Tomorrow; Tyrannosaurus Press; 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All religions united with government are more or less inimical to liberty. All, separated from government, are compatible with liberty. -Henry Clay, statesman and orator (12 Apr 1777-1852)
