Mar 30, 2021
This week’s theme
Places that have given us multiple toponyms

This week’s words
coventrate
Roman holiday
Roman Holiday
Photo: pxhere
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Roman holiday

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROH-muhn HOL-i-day)

MEANING:
noun: An entertainment event where pleasure is derived from watching gore and barbarism.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the gladiatorial contests held in ancient Rome. Earliest documented use: 1818. Also see, Roman matron.

USAGE:
“John might remind you of James Bond, but he has no interest in the honeys. Carnage is his release.”
Jeannette Catsoulis; Review: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’: a Roman Holiday with Shots, Not Sparks; The New York Times; Feb 9, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's my rule never to lose my temper till it would be detrimental to keep it. -Sean O'Casey, playwright (30 Mar 1880-1964)

