

Mar 30, 2021 This week’s theme

Places that have given us multiple toponyms



This week’s words

coventrate

Roman holiday



Photo: pxhere Places that have given us multiple toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Roman holiday PRONUNCIATION: (ROH-muhn HOL-i-day)

MEANING: noun: An entertainment event where pleasure is derived from watching gore and barbarism.

ETYMOLOGY: From the gladiatorial contests held in ancient Rome. Earliest documented use: 1818. Also see, Roman matron

USAGE: “John might remind you of James Bond, but he has no interest in the honeys. Carnage is his release.”

Jeannette Catsoulis; Review: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’: a Roman Holiday with Shots, Not Sparks; The New York Times; Feb 9, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's my rule never to lose my temper till it would be detrimental to keep it. -Sean O'Casey, playwright (30 Mar 1880-1964)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate