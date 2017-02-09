|
Places that have given us multiple toponyms
Roman holiday
Roman holiday
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An entertainment event where pleasure is derived from watching gore and barbarism.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the gladiatorial contests held in ancient Rome. Earliest documented use: 1818. Also see, Roman matron.
USAGE:
“John might remind you of James Bond, but he has no interest in the honeys. Carnage is his release.”
Jeannette Catsoulis; Review: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’: a Roman Holiday with Shots, Not Sparks; The New York Times; Feb 9, 2017.
