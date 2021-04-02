|
Apr 2, 2021
Places that have given us multiple toponyms
This week’s words
coventrate
Roman holiday
canter
Trojan
Kentish fire
Next week
Spring Contributing Membership Drive
Kentish fire
Kentish fire
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Prolonged cheering.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the prolonged derisive cheering in opposition to meetings held in Kent, England, during 1828-29 regarding the Catholic Relief Bill which sought to remove discrimination against Catholics. Earliest documented use: 1834.
USAGE:
“Then Kim would join the Kentish-fire of good wishes and bad jokes, wishing the couple a hundred sons and no daughters, as the saying is.”
Rudyard Kipling; Kim; Macmillan; 1901.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:How far should one accept the rules of the society in which one lives? To put it another way: at what point does conformity become corruption? Only by answering such questions does the conscience truly define itself. -Kenneth Tynan, theater critic and author (2 Apr 1927-1980)
