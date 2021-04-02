

Kentish fire PRONUNCIATION: (KEN-tish fyr)

MEANING: noun: Prolonged cheering.

ETYMOLOGY: From the prolonged derisive cheering in opposition to meetings held in Kent, England, during 1828-29 regarding the Catholic Relief Bill which sought to remove discrimination against Catholics. Earliest documented use: 1834.

USAGE: “Then Kim would join the Kentish-fire of good wishes and bad jokes, wishing the couple a hundred sons and no daughters, as the saying is.”

Rudyard Kipling; Kim; Macmillan; 1901.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: How far should one accept the rules of the society in which one lives? To put it another way: at what point does conformity become corruption? Only by answering such questions does the conscience truly define itself. -Kenneth Tynan, theater critic and author (2 Apr 1927-1980)





