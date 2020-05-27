|
Apr 1, 2021
Places that have given us multiple toponyms
This week’s words
Roman holiday
canter
Trojan
Tommy Trojan / Trojan Shrine
University of Southern California
Sculptor: Roger Noble Burnham, 1930
Photo: Ali Eminov
Trojan
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A person from Troy.
2. One who exhibits great stamina, energy, and hard work.
3. A merry fellow.
4. In computing, a piece of malware that appears harmless, but causes damage.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Troy, an ancient city in modern-day Turkey. From the reputation of Trojans in defending their city. The computing sense is from Trojan horse. Earliest documented use: 1330.
USAGE:
“Are you my alter-ego?
Come, my Trojan half.”
Richard St. Abam; Fading Glory; Lightning Source; 2019.
“When discussing his work ethic, Fabri said: ‘This guy had just worked like a Trojan.’”
Adrian Proszenko & Chris Barrett; Xerri Bomb League; The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); May 27, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Make no judgments where you have no compassion. -Anne McCaffrey, writer (1 Apr 1926-2011)
