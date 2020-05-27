

Trojan PRONUNCIATION: (TRO-juhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. A person from Troy.

2. One who exhibits great stamina, energy, and hard work.

3. A merry fellow.

4. In computing, a piece of malware that appears harmless, but causes damage.

ETYMOLOGY: After Troy, an ancient city in modern-day Turkey. From the reputation of Trojans in defending their city. The computing sense is from Trojan horse . Earliest documented use: 1330.

USAGE:

Come, my Trojan half.”

Richard St. Abam; Fading Glory; Lightning Source; 2019.



“When discussing his work ethic, Fabri said: ‘This guy had just worked like a Trojan.’”

Adrian Proszenko & Chris Barrett; Xerri Bomb League; The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); May 27, 2020.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Make no judgments where you have no compassion. -Anne McCaffrey, writer (1 Apr 1926-2011)





