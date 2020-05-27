  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 1, 2021
This week’s theme
Places that have given us multiple toponyms

This week’s words
coventrate
Roman holiday
canter
Trojan
trojan
Tommy Trojan / Trojan Shrine
University of Southern California
Sculptor: Roger Noble Burnham, 1930
Photo: Ali Eminov
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Trojan

PRONUNCIATION:
(TRO-juhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A person from Troy.
2. One who exhibits great stamina, energy, and hard work.
3. A merry fellow.
4. In computing, a piece of malware that appears harmless, but causes damage.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Troy, an ancient city in modern-day Turkey. From the reputation of Trojans in defending their city. The computing sense is from Trojan horse. Earliest documented use: 1330.

USAGE:
“Are you my alter-ego?
Come, my Trojan half.”
Richard St. Abam; Fading Glory; Lightning Source; 2019.

“When discussing his work ethic, Fabri said: ‘This guy had just worked like a Trojan.’”
Adrian Proszenko & Chris Barrett; Xerri Bomb League; The Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); May 27, 2020.

See more usage examples of trojan in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Make no judgments where you have no compassion. -Anne McCaffrey, writer (1 Apr 1926-2011)

