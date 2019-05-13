|
A.Word.A.Day
revamp
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To renovate, refurnish, revise, etc.
noun: An instance of renovation, refurnishing, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From re- (again) + vamp (the front upper part of a shoe), from Old French avanpié, from avant (fore) + pié (foot), from Latin pes (foot). Earliest documented use: 1803.
USAGE:
“Mercedes has totally revamped the existing GLE for its fourth generation.”
Yogendra Pratap; Road Rulers; India Today (New Delhi); May 13, 2019.
