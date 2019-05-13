

Aug 17, 2021 This week’s theme

Shoes



This week’s words

brogue

revamp



Shoes A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



revamp PRONUNCIATION: (for verb: ree-VAMP, for noun: REE-vamp)

MEANING: verb tr.: To renovate, refurnish, revise, etc.

noun: An instance of renovation, refurnishing, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From re- (again) + vamp (the front upper part of a shoe), from Old French avanpié, from avant (fore) + pié (foot), from Latin pes (foot). Earliest documented use: 1803.

USAGE:

Yogendra Pratap; Road Rulers; India Today (New Delhi); May 13, 2019.



See more usage examples of “Mercedes has totally revamped the existing GLE for its fourth generation.”Yogendra Pratap; Road Rulers;(New Delhi); May 13, 2019.See more usage examples of revamp in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I speak two languages, Body and English. -Mae West, actress, playwright, singer, screenwriter, and comedian (17 Aug 1893-1980)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate