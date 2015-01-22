|
vamp
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
For the 1st group: From Old French avanpié, from avant (fore) + pié (foot), from Latin pes (foot). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ped- (foot), which gave us pedal, podium, octopus, impeach, peccadillo (alluding to a stumble or fall), antipodes, expediency, and impeccable. Earliest documented use: 1225.
For the 2nd group: Short for vampire, from French, from Hungarian vampir, from a Slavic language. Earliest documented use: 1904.
USAGE:
“Stilettos with flattering wraparounds and pointed vamps redefine the workaday pump.”
Ankle Straps; Marie Claire (New York); Oct 2011.
“The band vamps for long stretches.”
John Richardson; “I Should Have Been There to Protect Him???”; Esquire (New York); Jan 2015.
“The much-loved salon just vamped up its 10-year-old space with a bright, modern makeover.”
Chop Chop; That’s Shanghai (Beijing, China); Mar 2012.
“Jeanie seems efficient and crisp and respectful but in reality she is a vamp with strong powers of seduction and a wild side.”
New York Tristate; Back Stage (New York); Jan 22, 2015.
