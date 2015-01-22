

vamp PRONUNCIATION: (vamp)

MEANING: noun: 1. The front upper part of a shoe. 2. Something patched up or improvised. 3. A short, introductory musical passage, usually improvised, repeated several times. verb tr.: 1. To provide a shoe with a new vamp. 2. To piece together; to improvise. verb intr.: To play a short, introductory musical passage several times.

noun: A woman who uses her charm to exploit men. verb tr.: To seduce or exploit. verb intr.: To behave like a vamp.

ETYMOLOGY: For the 1st group: From Old French avanpié, from avant (fore) + pié (foot), from Latin pes (foot). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ped- (foot), which gave us pedal, podium, octopus, impeach,



For the 2nd group: Short for vampire, from French, from Hungarian vampir, from a Slavic language. Earliest documented use: 1904. : From Old French avanpié, from avant (fore) + pié (foot), from Latin pes (foot). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ped- (foot), which gave us pedal, podium, octopus, impeach, peccadillo (alluding to a stumble or fall), antipodes expediency , and impeccable . Earliest documented use: 1225.: Short for vampire, from French, from Hungarian vampir, from a Slavic language. Earliest documented use: 1904.

USAGE:

“The band vamps for long stretches.”

“The much-loved salon just vamped up its 10-year-old space with a bright, modern makeover.”

“Jeanie seems efficient and crisp and respectful but in reality she is a vamp with strong powers of seduction and a wild side.”

"Stilettos with flattering wraparounds and pointed vamps redefine the workaday pump."
Ankle Straps; Marie Claire (New York); Oct 2011.

"The band vamps for long stretches."
John Richardson; "I Should Have Been There to Protect Him???"; Esquire (New York); Jan 2015.

"The much-loved salon just vamped up its 10-year-old space with a bright, modern makeover."
Chop Chop; That's Shanghai (Beijing, China); Mar 2012.

"Jeanie seems efficient and crisp and respectful but in reality she is a vamp with strong powers of seduction and a wild side."
New York Tristate; Back Stage (New York); Jan 22, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Speculation is perfectly all right, but if you stay there you've only founded a superstition. If you test it, you've started a science. -Hal Clement, science fiction author (30 May 1922-2003)





