Shoehorn by Robert Mindum, 1600



shoehorn PRONUNCIATION: (SHOO-horn)

MEANING: verb tr.: To force something into an insufficient or unsuitable space.

noun: A tool to help slide one’s heel into a shoe.

ETYMOLOGY: Originally, shoehorns were made of the horns of animals. Earliest documented use: 1589.

USAGE:

The Economist (London, UK); Jan 14, 2017.



"A bull-headed Maltese prime minister shoehorned a chapter on Mediterranean security into the Helsinki Accords."
The Cruel Sea; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 14, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I believe a leaf of grass is no less than the journey-work of the stars. -Walt Whitman, poet (31 May 1819-1892)





