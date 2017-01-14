  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

May 31, 2019
This week’s theme
Words originating in shoes

This week’s words
sabotage
roughshod
old shoe
vamp
shoehorn

shoehorn
Shoehorn by Robert Mindum, 1600
Photo: Legviiii/Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

PRONUNCIATION:
(SHOO-horn)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To force something into an insufficient or unsuitable space.
noun: A tool to help slide one’s heel into a shoe.

ETYMOLOGY:
Originally, shoehorns were made of the horns of animals. Earliest documented use: 1589.

USAGE:
“A bull-headed Maltese prime minister shoehorned a chapter on Mediterranean security into the Helsinki Accords.”
The Cruel Sea; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 14, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I believe a leaf of grass is no less than the journey-work of the stars. -Walt Whitman, poet (31 May 1819-1892)

