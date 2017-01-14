|
A.Word.A.Day
May 31, 2019This week’s theme
Words originating in shoes
This week’s words
sabotage
roughshod
old shoe
vamp
shoehorn
Shoehorn by Robert Mindum, 1600
Photo: Legviiii/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
shoehorn
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To force something into an insufficient or unsuitable space.
noun: A tool to help slide one’s heel into a shoe.
ETYMOLOGY:
Originally, shoehorns were made of the horns of animals. Earliest documented use: 1589.
USAGE:
“A bull-headed Maltese prime minister shoehorned a chapter on Mediterranean security into the Helsinki Accords.”
The Cruel Sea; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 14, 2017.
