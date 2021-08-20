|
Aug 20, 2021
Shoes
This week’s words
brogue
revamp
clever clogs
shoestring
bauchle
Photo: Joseph C. Topping
bauchle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
Of Scottish origin, perhaps from bauch (inferior or substandard). Earliest documented use: 1488.
USAGE:
“‘Your accent isn’t that thick all the time.’
‘No. After all these years, I can put it on or off like a bauchle.’”
Joey W. Hill; Taken by a Vampire; Penguin; 2013.
“Well, if he’s a bauchle, I’ll be able to turn him down wi’ a clear conscience.”
George MacDonald Fraser; The Complete McAuslan; Skyhorse; 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I'd rather see a sermon than hear one any day; I'd rather one should walk with me than merely tell the way. -Edgar Guest, poet (20 Aug 1881-1959)
