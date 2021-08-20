

Aug 20, 2021 This week’s theme

Shoes



This week’s words

brogue

revamp

clever clogs

shoestring

bauchle



bauchle PRONUNCIATION: (BAH/BO-kuhl)

MEANING: noun: 1. An old, worn-out shoe. 2. Something useless or worn out. 3. A useless person; a fool. verb tr.: To subject to disgrace or contempt.

ETYMOLOGY: Of Scottish origin, perhaps from bauch (inferior or substandard). Earliest documented use: 1488.

USAGE: “‘Your accent isn’t that thick all the time.’

‘No. After all these years, I can put it on or off like a bauchle.’”

Joey W. Hill; Taken by a Vampire; Penguin; 2013.



“Well, if he’s a bauchle, I’ll be able to turn him down wi’ a clear conscience.”

George MacDonald Fraser; The Complete McAuslan; Skyhorse; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I'd rather see a sermon than hear one any day; I'd rather one should walk with me than merely tell the way. -Edgar Guest, poet (20 Aug 1881-1959)





