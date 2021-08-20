  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 20, 2021
This week’s theme
Shoes

This week’s words
brogue
revamp
clever clogs
shoestring
bauchle

bauchle
with Anu Garg

bauchle

PRONUNCIATION:
(BAH/BO-kuhl)

MEANING:
noun:1. An old, worn-out shoe.
 2. Something useless or worn out.
 3. A useless person; a fool.
verb tr.:To subject to disgrace or contempt.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of Scottish origin, perhaps from bauch (inferior or substandard). Earliest documented use: 1488.

USAGE:
“‘Your accent isn’t that thick all the time.’
‘No. After all these years, I can put it on or off like a bauchle.’”
Joey W. Hill; Taken by a Vampire; Penguin; 2013.

“Well, if he’s a bauchle, I’ll be able to turn him down wi’ a clear conscience.”
George MacDonald Fraser; The Complete McAuslan; Skyhorse; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I'd rather see a sermon than hear one any day; I'd rather one should walk with me than merely tell the way. -Edgar Guest, poet (20 Aug 1881-1959)

