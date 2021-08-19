

Aug 19, 2021 This week’s theme

Shoes



This week’s words

brogue

revamp

clever clogs

shoestring



We the People, 2011

shoestring PRONUNCIATION: (SHOO-string)

MEANING: noun: 1. A string used to tie a shoe: shoelace. 2. A small amount. adj.: Involving little.

ETYMOLOGY: From itinerant vendors’ selling of trinkets, threads, shoestrings, and other low-value items. Earliest documented use: 1616.

USAGE:

‘Pesos or dollars?’”

Patrick Dennis; Genius; Harcourt; 1962.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is only one way to achieve happiness on this terrestrial ball, and that is to have either a clear conscience or none at all. -Ogden Nash, poet (19 Aug 1902-1971)





