Aug 19, 2021
This week’s theme
Shoes

This week’s words
brogue
revamp
clever clogs
shoestring
We the People
We the People, 2011
Material: shoestrings
shoestring

PRONUNCIATION:
(SHOO-string)

MEANING:
noun:1. A string used to tie a shoe: shoelace.
 2. A small amount.
adj.:Involving little.

ETYMOLOGY:
From itinerant vendors’ selling of trinkets, threads, shoestrings, and other low-value items. Earliest documented use: 1616.

USAGE:
“‘It could be done on a shoestring -- just a few hundred thousand.’
‘Pesos or dollars?’”
Patrick Dennis; Genius; Harcourt; 1962.

See more usage examples of shoestring in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is only one way to achieve happiness on this terrestrial ball, and that is to have either a clear conscience or none at all. -Ogden Nash, poet (19 Aug 1902-1971)

