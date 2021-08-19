|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Aug 19, 2021
This week's theme
Shoes
This week’s words
revamp
clever clogs
shoestring
We the People, 2011
Material: shoestrings
Photo: Don Sniegowski
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
shoestring
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From itinerant vendors’ selling of trinkets, threads, shoestrings, and other low-value items. Earliest documented use: 1616.
USAGE:
“‘It could be done on a shoestring -- just a few hundred thousand.’
‘Pesos or dollars?’”
Patrick Dennis; Genius; Harcourt; 1962.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is only one way to achieve happiness on this terrestrial ball, and that is to have either a clear conscience or none at all. -Ogden Nash, poet (19 Aug 1902-1971)
|
