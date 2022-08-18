

Aug 18, 2022 This week’s theme

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



This week’s words

plutography

miniate

irredentist

recurse



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



recurse PRONUNCIATION: (ri-KUHRS)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.

1. To describe, define, or perform something in terms of itself.

2. To perform an operation by repeated application of a technique, such that the results of the first step are put through the same technique again.

NOTES:

What would it look like if someone were to curse in a recursive manner? If you have seen a photo of a photo of a photo of a ... you have seen the results of a recursing. In computer programming, sometimes the most elegant solution is to recurse, for example, in calculating the factorial of a number. While computers are relatively recent, artists have been recursing for a long time. See also: mise en abyme What would it look like if someone were to curse in a recursive manner?

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin recurrere (to run back), from re- (again) + currere (to run). Earliest documented use: 1965.

USAGE: “But as I recursed through the doors time and time again, what was changing? Nothing seemed to change? I seemed to be caught in an endless loop that would eventually lead to madness.”

Gil Waugh; Mind Surfing; iUniverse; 2008.



“I will break society’s recursing corruption. Civilization is reaching its base case.”

Justin March; American Hex; BookRix; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Someone needs to explain to me why wanting clean drinking water makes you an activist and why proposing to destroy water with chemical warfare doesn't make a corporation a terrorist. -Winona LaDuke, activist, environmentalist, economist, and writer (b. 18 Aug 1959)





