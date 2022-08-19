|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 19, 2022
This week's theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
plutography
miniate
irredentist
recurse
decalcomania
A car decal
Photo: CyclotouristFollow
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
decalcomania
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The process of transferring a design from a specially prepared paper onto another surface.
2. A decal: a design on a specially prepared paper made to be transferred onto another surface.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French décalcomanie, from décalquer (to transfer a tracing), from de- (from) calquer (to trace), from manie (craze). Earliest documented use: 1864.
NOTES:
Today the word decalcomania is simply the longer spelling for what we call a decal or a transfer, but it was a mania at one time. A craze for decorating things with transfers swept France in the late 1860s which eventually made its way to Britain, the US, and other places.
USAGE:
“He put wet theatrical-quality decalcomania tattoos onto his right upper arm.”
Anthony Wolff; The Case of the Monja Blanca; AuthorHouse; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Errors like straws upon the surface flow: / Who would search for pearls must dive below. -John Dryden, poet and dramatist (19 Aug 1631-1700)
