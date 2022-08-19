

Aug 19, 2022

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



This week’s words

plutography

miniate

irredentist

recurse

decalcomania



A car decal Photo: Cyclotourist



decalcomania PRONUNCIATION: (de-kal-kuh-MAY-nee-uh)

MEANING: noun:

1. The process of transferring a design from a specially prepared paper onto another surface.

2. A decal: a design on a specially prepared paper made to be transferred onto another surface.

ETYMOLOGY: From French décalcomanie, from décalquer (to transfer a tracing), from de- (from) calquer (to trace), from manie (craze). Earliest documented use: 1864.

NOTES: Today the word decalcomania is simply the longer spelling for what we call a decal or a transfer, but it was a mania at one time. A craze for decorating things with transfers swept France in the late 1860s which eventually made its way to Britain, the US, and other places.

USAGE:

Anthony Wolff; The Case of the Monja Blanca; AuthorHouse; 2014.



See more usage examples of “He put wet theatrical-quality decalcomania tattoos onto his right upper arm.”Anthony Wolff;; AuthorHouse; 2014.See more usage examples of decalcomania in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Errors like straws upon the surface flow: / Who would search for pearls must dive below. -John Dryden, poet and dramatist (19 Aug 1631-1700)





