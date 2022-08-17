

Aug 17, 2022 This week’s theme

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



This week’s words

plutography

miniate

irredentist



La Tache Noire (The Black Spot), 1887

French students being taught about the province of Alsace-Lorraine, lost to Germany in 1871, depicted as a black spot on the map. Art: Albert Bettannier Words that aren’t what they appear to be A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



irredentist PRONUNCIATION: (ir-i-DEN-tist)

MEANING: noun: One advocating the restoration of territory that earlier belonged to one’s country.

ETYMOLOGY: During the late 1800s and early 1900s in Italy, an irredentist was someone who advocated for restoration of Italian-speaking districts in other countries to Italy. The word is from Italian irredentista, from the phrase Italia irredenta (unredeemed Italy), from Latin redimere (to redeem). Earliest documented use: 1882. See also: lebensraum

USAGE:

Jacob Mikanowski; The Call of the Drums; Harper’s (New York); Aug 2019.



See more usage examples of “Many products ... featured a map of Greater Hungary, the larger, pre-World War I territory whose restoration is the ultimate aim of the country’s irredentists.”Jacob Mikanowski; The Call of the Drums;(New York); Aug 2019.See more usage examples of irredentist in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I speak two languages, Body and English. -Mae West, actress, playwright, singer, screenwriter, and comedian (17 Aug 1893-1980)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate