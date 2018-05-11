|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
May 11, 2018This week’s theme
Words derived from animals
Railbirds at the World Poker Tour
Photo: World Poker Tour
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
railbird
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A horse-racing enthusiast.
2. A spectator at a contest.
3. An observer who offers uninvited advice or criticism.
ETYMOLOGY:
A railbird is someone who watches horse races or training sessions from the railing along the track. Bird is slang for a person with a specific character, a peculiar person. Earliest documented use: 1793.
USAGE:
“A lot of railbirds surrounded one of the tables. She couldn’t see who was playing but she sensed at once that it was a money game.”
Richard Koff; Runout; iUniverse; 2003.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The sole difference between myself and a madman is the fact that I am not mad. -Salvador Dali, painter (11 May 1904-1989)
|
