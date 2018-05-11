

Railbirds at the World Poker Tour Photo: World Poker Tour Words derived from animals A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



railbird PRONUNCIATION: (RAYL-buhrd)

MEANING: noun:

1. A horse-racing enthusiast.

2. A spectator at a contest.

3. An observer who offers uninvited advice or criticism.

ETYMOLOGY: A railbird is someone who watches horse races or training sessions from the railing along the track. Bird is slang for a person with a specific character, a peculiar person. Earliest documented use: 1793.

USAGE:

Richard Koff; Runout; iUniverse; 2003.



See more usage examples of “A lot of railbirds surrounded one of the tables. She couldn’t see who was playing but she sensed at once that it was a money game.”Richard Koff;; iUniverse; 2003.See more usage examples of railbird in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The sole difference between myself and a madman is the fact that I am not mad. -Salvador Dali, painter (11 May 1904-1989)





