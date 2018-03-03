|
A.Word.A.Day
May 10, 2018This week’s theme
Words derived from animals
This week’s words
gobemouche
mooncalf
pork barrel
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pork barrel
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The spending of government funds on projects designed to ingratiate legislators with their constituents.
ETYMOLOGY:
In the beginning, a pork barrel was a barrel for storing pork. Over time, it became synonymous with ready supply of money, and eventually with government projects or appropriations designed to please voters. Sometimes, the term is used, simply, as pork, instead of pork barrel. Earliest documented use: 1705.
USAGE:
“As revealed in lights this week, this coalition’s weakness is ... the pork barrel nature of its regional development initiatives.”
Pork-Barrel Policies Expose Achilles’ Heel; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Mar 3, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The higher up you go, the more mistakes you are allowed. Right at the top, if you make enough of them, it's considered to be your style. -Fred Astaire, dancer, actor, singer, musician, and choreographer (10 May 1899-1987)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith