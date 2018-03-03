words

pork barrel

noun: The spending of government funds on projects designed to ingratiate legislators with their constituents.

In the beginning, a pork barrel was a barrel for storing pork. Over time, it became synonymous with ready supply of money, and eventually with government projects or appropriations designed to please voters. Sometimes, the term is used, simply, as pork, instead of pork barrel. Earliest documented use: 1705.

Pork-Barrel Policies Expose Achilles’ Heel; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Mar 3, 2018.



"As revealed in lights this week, this coalition's weakness is ... the pork barrel nature of its regional development initiatives."
Pork-Barrel Policies Expose Achilles' Heel; Dominion Post (Wellington, New Zealand); Mar 3, 2018.

