May 8, 2018
This week’s theme
Words derived from animals

This week’s words
black dog
Flycatcher (gobemouche, literal)

“No adverse effects on the nose, throat and sinuses of the group from smoking Chesterfield!” (gobemouche, figurative)
gobemouche

PRONUNCIATION:
(GOB-moosh)

MEANING:
noun: A gullible or credulous person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French gobe-mouche (flycatcher, sucker), from gober (to suck or swallow) + mouche (fly). Earliest documented use: 1818.

USAGE:
“My son asked me about buying 80 shares of Nike in his individual retirement account. I didn’t care for a company that made shoes for basketball players, telling him only a gobemouche would pay $100 for a pair of smelly sneakers.”
Malcolm Berko; Just Buy It; Creators Syndicate; Oct 4, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No two persons ever read the same book. -Edmund Wilson, critic (8 May 1895-1972)

