May 8, 2018This week’s theme
Words derived from animals
This week’s words
gobemouche
Flycatcher (gobemouche, literal)
Photo: David Merrett
“No adverse effects on the nose, throat and sinuses of the group from smoking Chesterfield!” (gobemouche, figurative)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gobemouche
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A gullible or credulous person.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French gobe-mouche (flycatcher, sucker), from gober (to suck or swallow) + mouche (fly). Earliest documented use: 1818.
USAGE:
“My son asked me about buying 80 shares of Nike in his individual retirement account. I didn’t care for a company that made shoes for basketball players, telling him only a gobemouche would pay $100 for a pair of smelly sneakers.”
Malcolm Berko; Just Buy It; Creators Syndicate; Oct 4, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No two persons ever read the same book. -Edmund Wilson, critic (8 May 1895-1972)
