gobemouche

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A gullible or credulous person.

ETYMOLOGY:

From French gobe-mouche (flycatcher, sucker), from gober (to suck or swallow) + mouche (fly). Earliest documented use: 1818.

USAGE:

“My son asked me about buying 80 shares of Nike in his individual retirement account. I didn’t care for a company that made shoes for basketball players, telling him only a gobemouche would pay $100 for a pair of smelly sneakers.”

Malcolm Berko; Just Buy It; Creators Syndicate; Oct 4, 2017.

