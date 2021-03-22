|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 3, 2021This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
raffish
Many ways to read AWAD
o Email
o Web
o Twitter
o RSS feed
o Calendar
o On your own website
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
raffish
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Vulgar or tawdry.
2. Unconventional; carefree; rakish.
ETYMOLOGY:
From raff (rubbish), also the source of riffraff. Earliest documented use: 1795.
USAGE:
“According to one account: ‘There was an attractive, worldly, raffish side to [Marcus Dick’s] personality -- his baggy clothes ... and knowing, leery smile.’”
Sean O’Grady; Cress of the Met, Caught in the Eye of the Storm Again; The Independent (London, UK); Mar 22, 2021.
See more usage examples of raffish in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The world is changed not by the self-regarding, but by men and women prepared to make fools of themselves. -P.D. James, novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith