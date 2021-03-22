  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 3, 2021
Words to describe people

with Anu Garg

raffish

PRONUNCIATION:
(RAF-ish)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Vulgar or tawdry.
2. Unconventional; carefree; rakish.

ETYMOLOGY:
From raff (rubbish), also the source of riffraff. Earliest documented use: 1795.

USAGE:
“According to one account: ‘There was an attractive, worldly, raffish side to [Marcus Dick’s] personality -- his baggy clothes ... and knowing, leery smile.’”
Sean O’Grady; Cress of the Met, Caught in the Eye of the Storm Again; The Independent (London, UK); Mar 22, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The world is changed not by the self-regarding, but by men and women prepared to make fools of themselves. -P.D. James, novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)

