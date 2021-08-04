  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 4, 2021
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
verigreen
raffish
clamant
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

clamant

PRONUNCIATION:
(KLAY-mant, KLAM-uhnt)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Loud.
2. Demanding attention; urgent.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin clamare (to cry out). Earliest documented use: 1639.

USAGE:
“Hanging out of the other window, he beheld the clamant Baron urging the guard with frenzied entreaty.”
J. Storer Clouston; Count Bunker; Blackwood; 1906.

See more usage examples of clamant in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Our sincerest laughter With some pain is fraught; Our sweetest songs are those that tell of saddest thought. -Percy Bysshe Shelley, poet (4 Aug 1792-1822)

