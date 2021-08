Aug 4, 2021 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

verigreen

raffish

clamant



A Word A Day

the book ”Delightful.”

-The New York Times

Buy it in your country the book -The New York Times Words to describe people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



clamant PRONUNCIATION: (KLAY-mant, KLAM-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Loud.

2. Demanding attention; urgent.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin clamare (to cry out). Earliest documented use: 1639.

USAGE:

J. Storer Clouston; Count Bunker; Blackwood; 1906.



See more usage examples of “Hanging out of the other window, he beheld the clamant Baron urging the guard with frenzied entreaty.”J. Storer Clouston;; Blackwood; 1906.See more usage examples of clamant in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Our sincerest laughter With some pain is fraught; Our sweetest songs are those that tell of saddest thought. -Percy Bysshe Shelley, poet (4 Aug 1792-1822)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate