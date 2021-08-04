|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 4, 2021This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
raffish
clamant
A Word A Day
the book ”Delightful.”
-The New York Times
Buy it in your country
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
clamant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Loud.
2. Demanding attention; urgent.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin clamare (to cry out). Earliest documented use: 1639.
USAGE:
“Hanging out of the other window, he beheld the clamant Baron urging the guard with frenzied entreaty.”
J. Storer Clouston; Count Bunker; Blackwood; 1906.
See more usage examples of clamant in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Our sincerest laughter With some pain is fraught; Our sweetest songs are those that tell of saddest thought. -Percy Bysshe Shelley, poet (4 Aug 1792-1822)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith