Aug 5, 2021
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
verigreen
raffish
clamant
draggletailed
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

draggletailed

PRONUNCIATION:
(DRAG-uhl-tayld)

MEANING:
adjective: Dirty or untidy.

ETYMOLOGY:
From draggle (to trail on the ground or in mud, etc.) + tail. Earliest documented use: 1654.

USAGE:
“Em’leen was always draggletailed and badly shod.”
John Galsworthy; Tatterdemalion; Scribner; 1920.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Every government has as much of a duty to avoid war as a ship's captain has to avoid a shipwreck. -Guy de Maupassant, short story writer and novelist (5 Aug 1850-1893)

