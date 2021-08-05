|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 5, 2021This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
raffish
clamant
draggletailed
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
draggletailed
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Dirty or untidy.
ETYMOLOGY:
From draggle (to trail on the ground or in mud, etc.) + tail. Earliest documented use: 1654.
USAGE:
“Em’leen was always draggletailed and badly shod.”
John Galsworthy; Tatterdemalion; Scribner; 1920.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Every government has as much of a duty to avoid war as a ship's captain has to avoid a shipwreck. -Guy de Maupassant, short story writer and novelist (5 Aug 1850-1893)
