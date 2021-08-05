A.Word.A.Day

draggletailed

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Dirty or untidy.

ETYMOLOGY:

From draggle (to trail on the ground or in mud, etc.) + tail. Earliest documented use: 1654.

USAGE:

“Em’leen was always draggletailed and badly shod.”

John Galsworthy; Tatterdemalion; Scribner; 1920.

