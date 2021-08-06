A.Word.A.Day

faitour

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A cheat or impostor.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin factor (maker, doer, perpetrator), from facere (to make or to do). Earliest documented use: 1340.

USAGE:

“Herod’s eagerness to slay those faitours who threaten his supremacy ....”

Deanne Williams; The French Fetish from Chaucer to Shakespeare; Cambridge University Press; 2004.

