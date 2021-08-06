|
Aug 6, 2021This week’s theme
Words to describe people
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
faitour
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A cheat or impostor.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin factor (maker, doer, perpetrator), from facere (to make or to do). Earliest documented use: 1340.
USAGE:
“Herod’s eagerness to slay those faitours who threaten his supremacy ....”
Deanne Williams; The French Fetish from Chaucer to Shakespeare; Cambridge University Press; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There are none so sour as those who are sweet to order. -Luc de Clapiers, Marquis de Vauvenargues, essayist (6 Aug 1715-1747)
