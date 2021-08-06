  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 6, 2021
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
verigreen
raffish
clamant
draggletailed
faitour

"All words are pegs to hang ideas on." ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

faitour

PRONUNCIATION:
(FAY-tuhr)

MEANING:
noun: A cheat or impostor.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin factor (maker, doer, perpetrator), from facere (to make or to do). Earliest documented use: 1340.

USAGE:
“Herod’s eagerness to slay those faitours who threaten his supremacy ....”
Deanne Williams; The French Fetish from Chaucer to Shakespeare; Cambridge University Press; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are none so sour as those who are sweet to order. -Luc de Clapiers, Marquis de Vauvenargues, essayist (6 Aug 1715-1747)

