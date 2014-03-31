Apr 10, 2026 This week’s theme

Back-formations



This week’s words

alliterate

jell

fly-tip

pettifog

rabble-rouse



Liberty Leading the People, 1830 Art: Eugène Delacroix

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A.Word.A.Day

rabble-rouse

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb intr.: To stir up the masses, especially to incite action or change.

ETYMOLOGY:

Back-formation from rabble-rouser, from rabble (mob, pack of animals) + rouse (to excite, awaken), from Middle English rousen (to shake the feathers). Earliest documented use: 1864).

USAGE:

“[In American Fun, John] Beckman considers several famous moments when Americans came together to rabble-rouse for a cause.”

Briefly Noted; The New Yorker; Mar 31, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: