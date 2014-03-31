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Apr 10, 2026This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
alliterate
jell
fly-tip
pettifog
rabble-rouse
Liberty Leading the People, 1830
Art: Eugène Delacroix
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rabble-rouse
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To stir up the masses, especially to incite action or change.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from rabble-rouser, from rabble (mob, pack of animals) + rouse (to excite, awaken), from Middle English rousen (to shake the feathers). Earliest documented use: 1864).
USAGE:
“[In American Fun, John] Beckman considers several famous moments when Americans came together to rabble-rouse for a cause.”
Briefly Noted; The New Yorker; Mar 31, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The art of life is to know how to enjoy a little and to endure much. -William Hazlitt, essayist (10 Apr 1778-1830)
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