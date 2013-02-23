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Apr 7, 2026This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
jell
Photo: Famartin / Wikipedia
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A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
jell
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from jelly, from Old French gelee (jelly), from Latin gelata (frozen), from gelare (to freeze). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gel- (to freeze), which also gave us cold, chill, gelato, glacier, and congeal. Earliest documented use: 1863. See also Jell-O.
USAGE:
“Yet the hundreds of rebel groups, despite their efforts to coordinate, have failed to jell into a coherent army with a chain of command.”
Syria’s Civil War; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 23, 2013.
See more usage examples of jell in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You've got to have something to eat and a little love in your life before you can hold still for any damn body's sermon on how to behave. -Billie Holiday, jazz singer and songwriter (7 Apr 1915-1959)
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