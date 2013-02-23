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Apr 7, 2026
This week’s theme
Back-formations

This week’s words
alliterate
jell
jell
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jell

PRONUNCIATION:
(jel)

MEANING:
verb intr.:1. To become clear, cohesive, or definite.
 2. To become firm or gelatinous; to congeal.
verb tr.:1. To cause to become clear, cohesive, or definite.
 2. To make firm or gelatinous.

ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from jelly, from Old French gelee (jelly), from Latin gelata (frozen), from gelare (to freeze). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gel- (to freeze), which also gave us cold, chill, gelato, glacier, and congeal. Earliest documented use: 1863. See also Jell-O.

USAGE:
“Yet the hundreds of rebel groups, despite their efforts to coordinate, have failed to jell into a coherent army with a chain of command.”
Syria’s Civil War; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 23, 2013.

See more usage examples of jell in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You've got to have something to eat and a little love in your life before you can hold still for any damn body's sermon on how to behave. -Billie Holiday, jazz singer and songwriter (7 Apr 1915-1959)

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