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Back-formations



This week’s words

alliterate

jell



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jell PRONUNCIATION: (jel)

MEANING: verb intr.: 1. To become clear, cohesive, or definite. 2. To become firm or gelatinous; to congeal. verb tr.: 1. To cause to become clear, cohesive, or definite. 2. To make firm or gelatinous.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from jelly, from Old French gelee (jelly), from Latin gelata (frozen), from gelare (to freeze). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gel- (to freeze), which also gave us cold, chill, gelato, glacier, and congeal. Earliest documented use: 1863. See also Jell-O

USAGE:

Syria’s Civil War; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 23, 2013.



See more usage examples of “Yet the hundreds of rebel groups, despite their efforts to coordinate, have failed to jell into a coherent army with a chain of command.”Syria’s Civil War;(London, UK); Feb 23, 2013.See more usage examples of jell in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You've got to have something to eat and a little love in your life before you can hold still for any damn body's sermon on how to behave. -Billie Holiday, jazz singer and songwriter (7 Apr 1915-1959)





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