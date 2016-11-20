A.Word.A.Day

Jell-O

MEANING:

1. A dessert made from gelatin, sugar, and fruit flavoring.

2. Something soft and wiggly.

Jell-O is a trademark for a gelatin-based dessert. The word gelatin (a substance formed by boiling bones, skin, ligaments, etc.) is from Latin gelare (to freeze). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gel- (cold; to freeze), which also gave us jelly, chill, glacier, cold, and congeal. Earliest documented use: 1935.

Mark Craig; On the NFL; Star Tribune (Minneapolis, Minnesota); Nov 20, 2016.



