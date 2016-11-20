  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 11, 2019
This week’s theme
Words related to bones

This week’s words
bred-in-the-bone
ossify
bonehead
Jell-O
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Jell-O

PRONUNCIATION:
(JEL-o)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A dessert made from gelatin, sugar, and fruit flavoring.
2. Something soft and wiggly.

ETYMOLOGY:
Jell-O is a trademark for a gelatin-based dessert. The word gelatin (a substance formed by boiling bones, skin, ligaments, etc.) is from Latin gelare (to freeze). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gel- (cold; to freeze), which also gave us jelly, chill, glacier, cold, and congeal. Earliest documented use: 1935.

USAGE:
“Ryan Longwel said: ... it’s too hard to make a kick when your legs are Jell-O.”
Mark Craig; On the NFL; Star Tribune (Minneapolis, Minnesota); Nov 20, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are two ways to slide easily through life: to believe everything or to doubt everything; both ways save us from thinking. -Theodore Rubin, psychiatrist and writer (11 Apr 1923-2019)

