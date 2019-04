Apr 9, 2019 This week’s theme

ossify PRONUNCIATION: (OS-uh-fy)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.:

1. To convert or change into bone.

2. To make or become rigid in thinking, attitudes, habits, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin os (bone). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ost- (bone), which also gave us ossuary and ostracize . Earliest documented use: 1670.

USAGE:

Sophia Kishkovsky; Moscow Theater Rebels, Husband and Wife, Are Dead; The New York Times; Jun 8, 2018.



"Mikhail Ugarov and Elena Gremina, playwrights who were husband and wife, were lamenting that Russian theater had grown ossified and distant from society's problems."
Sophia Kishkovsky; Moscow Theater Rebels, Husband and Wife, Are Dead; The New York Times; Jun 8, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Bad weather always looks worse through a window. -Tom Lehrer, singer-songwriter and mathematician (b. 9 Apr 1928)





