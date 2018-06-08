|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 9, 2019This week’s theme
Words related to bones
This week’s words
ossify
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ossify
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.:
1. To convert or change into bone.
2. To make or become rigid in thinking, attitudes, habits, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin os (bone). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ost- (bone), which also gave us ossuary and ostracize. Earliest documented use: 1670.
USAGE:
“Mikhail Ugarov and Elena Gremina, playwrights who were husband and wife, were lamenting that Russian theater had grown ossified and distant from society’s problems.”
Sophia Kishkovsky; Moscow Theater Rebels, Husband and Wife, Are Dead; The New York Times; Jun 8, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Bad weather always looks worse through a window. -Tom Lehrer, singer-songwriter and mathematician (b. 9 Apr 1928)
