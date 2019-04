Apr 12, 2019 This week’s theme

bareboned PRONUNCIATION: (BAYR-bohnd)

MEANING: adjective: Lean; spare; gaunt.

ETYMOLOGY: From bare-bone (a lean person), from Old English baer (bare) + ban (bone). Earliest documented use: 1600.

USAGE: “It’s possible that we are witnessing a transition of communication, an evolution of the English language from a complex system of grammatical structure to a more basic, bareboned approach to writing.”

Mike Cottrill; Proper Communications Skills a Key to Success; Waterloo Region Record (Kitchener, Canada); Apr 16, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All religions united with government are more or less inimical to liberty. All, separated from government, are compatible with liberty. -Henry Clay, statesman and orator (12 Apr 1777-1852)





