|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Apr 12, 2019This week’s theme
Words related to bones
This week’s words
bred-in-the-bone
ossify
bonehead
Jell-O
bareboned
“Words are the small change of thought.” ~Jules Renard
Send some to friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
bareboned
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Lean; spare; gaunt.
ETYMOLOGY:
From bare-bone (a lean person), from Old English baer (bare) + ban (bone). Earliest documented use: 1600.
USAGE:
“It’s possible that we are witnessing a transition of communication, an evolution of the English language from a complex system of grammatical structure to a more basic, bareboned approach to writing.”
Mike Cottrill; Proper Communications Skills a Key to Success; Waterloo Region Record (Kitchener, Canada); Apr 16, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All religions united with government are more or less inimical to liberty. All, separated from government, are compatible with liberty. -Henry Clay, statesman and orator (12 Apr 1777-1852)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith