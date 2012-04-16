A.Word.A.Day

bareboned

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Lean; spare; gaunt.

ETYMOLOGY:

From bare-bone (a lean person), from Old English baer (bare) + ban (bone). Earliest documented use: 1600.

USAGE:

“It’s possible that we are witnessing a transition of communication, an evolution of the English language from a complex system of grammatical structure to a more basic, bareboned approach to writing.”

Mike Cottrill; Proper Communications Skills a Key to Success; Waterloo Region Record (Kitchener, Canada); Apr 16, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: