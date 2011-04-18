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Apr 8, 2026This week’s theme
Back-formations
This week’s words
jell
fly-tip
No Fly-Tipping
Bedminster, UK
Photo: Matt B
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
fly-tip
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To dump waste illegally instead of taking it to an authorized disposal site.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from fly-tipping, from fly (as in on-the-fly) + tip (to dump or empty out). Earliest documented use: 1985.
NOTES:
To toss a candy wrapper by the roadside is to litter. To leave a mattress, tires, or bags of rubble in an unauthorized place is to fly-tip. It’s a word for trash that prefers taking the scenic route. You could argue that fly-tipping is the absolute worst kind of junket.
USAGE:
“We clambered down to the jetty ... where someone had fly-tipped an exhausted mattress.”
Geoff Dyer; Poles Apart; The New Yorker; Apr 18, 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Have compassion for everyone you meet, even if they don't want it. What seems conceit, bad manners, or cynicism is always a sign of things no ears have heard, no eyes have seen. You do not know what wars are going on down there where the spirit meets the bone. -Miller Williams, poet (8 Apr 1930-2015)
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