

Apr 8, 2026 This week’s theme

Back-formations



This week’s words

alliterate

jell

fly-tip



No Fly-Tipping

Bedminster, UK Photo: Matt B

Wordsmith Games

🧩 Jigsaw Riddle

Say cheese! 🌍 Langitude

Trace spa home Back-formations A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



fly-tip PRONUNCIATION: (FLY-tip)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To dump waste illegally instead of taking it to an authorized disposal site.

ETYMOLOGY: Back-formation from fly-tipping, from fly (as in on-the-fly) + tip (to dump or empty out). Earliest documented use: 1985.

NOTES: To toss a candy wrapper by the roadside is to litter. To leave a mattress, tires, or bags of rubble in an unauthorized place is to fly-tip. It’s a word for trash that prefers taking the scenic route. You could argue that fly-tipping is the absolute worst kind of junket.

USAGE: “We clambered down to the jetty ... where someone had fly-tipped an exhausted mattress.”

Geoff Dyer; Poles Apart; The New Yorker; Apr 18, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Have compassion for everyone you meet, even if they don't want it. What seems conceit, bad manners, or cynicism is always a sign of things no ears have heard, no eyes have seen. You do not know what wars are going on down there where the spirit meets the bone. -Miller Williams, poet (8 Apr 1930-2015)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate