

Mar 24, 2022 This week’s theme

Verbs



This week’s words

rusticate

flagellate

mollify

quillet



quillet PRONUNCIATION: (KWIL-it)

MEANING: verb intr.: To quibble.

noun: A subtlety or quibble.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin, perhaps short for quillity, an alteration of quiddity . Earliest documented use: 1576.

USAGE: “Why in this showing their sympathy for the Irish in this hour of very debate has Mr. Asquith quibbled and quilleted.”

The Saturday Review of Politics, Literature, Science, and Art; Apr 29, 1893.



“Shakespeare thought about the theory and practice of the law. He thought about its majesty, its divinity, its awesomeness; its quips and quillets.”

Nicholas Monk, et al; Open-Space Learning; Bloomsbury; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I do not want art for a few, any more than education for a few, or freedom for a few. -William Morris, poet and novelist (24 Mar 1834-1896)





