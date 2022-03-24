  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 24, 2022
This week’s theme
Verbs

This week’s words
rusticate
flagellate
mollify
quillet
with Anu Garg

quillet

PRONUNCIATION:
(KWIL-it)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To quibble.
noun: A subtlety or quibble.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, perhaps short for quillity, an alteration of quiddity. Earliest documented use: 1576.

USAGE:
“Why in this showing their sympathy for the Irish in this hour of very debate has Mr. Asquith quibbled and quilleted.”
The Saturday Review of Politics, Literature, Science, and Art; Apr 29, 1893.

“Shakespeare thought about the theory and practice of the law. He thought about its majesty, its divinity, its awesomeness; its quips and quillets.”
Nicholas Monk, et al; Open-Space Learning; Bloomsbury; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I do not want art for a few, any more than education for a few, or freedom for a few. -William Morris, poet and novelist (24 Mar 1834-1896)

