|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 24, 2022This week’s theme
Verbs
This week’s words
flagellate
mollify
quillet
Get help with your crosswords
Crossword Helper
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
quillet
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To quibble.
noun: A subtlety or quibble.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin, perhaps short for quillity, an alteration of quiddity. Earliest documented use: 1576.
USAGE:
“Why in this showing their sympathy for the Irish in this hour of very debate has Mr. Asquith quibbled and quilleted.”
The Saturday Review of Politics, Literature, Science, and Art; Apr 29, 1893.
“Shakespeare thought about the theory and practice of the law. He thought about its majesty, its divinity, its awesomeness; its quips and quillets.”
Nicholas Monk, et al; Open-Space Learning; Bloomsbury; 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I do not want art for a few, any more than education for a few, or freedom for a few. -William Morris, poet and novelist (24 Mar 1834-1896)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith