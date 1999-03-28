A.Word.A.Day

flagellate

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.: To punish, especially by whipping.

noun: An organism having a whip-like appendage that’s used for locomotion, such as swimming.

adjective: Relating to such an organism.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin flagellare (to whip), from flagellum (whip), diminutive of flagrum (whip). Earliest documented use: 1623.

NOTES:

The Sun), Hinduism (The Independent). I may be wrong, but I have a feeling God would prefer if people used all that time and effort to ease someone’s pain instead. Flagellating (and other forms of self-punishment) is used in offshoots of many religions as a way for people to show their devotion. Some examples: (do NOT click if squeamish) Christianity (), Hinduism ( BBC ), and Islam (). I may be wrong, but I have a feeling God would prefer if people used all that time and effort to ease someone’s pain instead.

USAGE:



Linda Diebel; The Right to Bear Whips: Toronto Star (Canada); Mar 28, 1999.



“A novel that three of us had turned down last year ... had just been shortlisted for the Booker. There was no real point in that kind of after-the-event flagellation, but we flagellated away all the same.”

Judith Flanders; A Bed of Scorpions; Minotaur; 2016.



