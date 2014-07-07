|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 25, 2022
Verbs
This week’s words
rusticate
flagellate
mollify
quillet
fleer
A.Word.A.Day
fleer
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To laugh in a derisive manner.
noun: A mocking look.
ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps of Scandinavian origin. Earliest documented use: 1400.
USAGE:
“A meeting of JKYSAC ... censured the statement of [ministers who] mocked and fleered on their plights.”
No Right to Mock the Refugees’ Plight: JKYSAC; The Northlines (Jammu, India); Jul 7, 2014.
“Leon. Tush, tush, man! never fleer and jest at me.”
William Shakespeare; Much Ado About Nothing; 1600.
See more usage examples of fleer in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I have yet to hear a man ask for advice on how to combine marriage and a career. -Gloria Steinem, activist, editor (b. 25 Mar 1934)
