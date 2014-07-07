  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 25, 2022
This week’s theme
Verbs

This week’s words
rusticate
flagellate
mollify
quillet
fleer

Missed a word?
Check the archives
chronological
alphabetical
plaintext
or
search the site
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

fleer

PRONUNCIATION:
(fleer)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To laugh in a derisive manner.
noun: A mocking look.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps of Scandinavian origin. Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:
“A meeting of JKYSAC ... censured the statement of [ministers who] mocked and fleered on their plights.”
No Right to Mock the Refugees’ Plight: JKYSAC; The Northlines (Jammu, India); Jul 7, 2014.

“Leon. Tush, tush, man! never fleer and jest at me.”
William Shakespeare; Much Ado About Nothing; 1600.

See more usage examples of fleer in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I have yet to hear a man ask for advice on how to combine marriage and a career. -Gloria Steinem, activist, editor (b. 25 Mar 1934)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith