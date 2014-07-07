

fleer PRONUNCIATION: (fleer)

MEANING: verb intr.: To laugh in a derisive manner.

noun: A mocking look.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps of Scandinavian origin. Earliest documented use: 1400.

USAGE:

No Right to Mock the Refugees’ Plight: JKYSAC; The Northlines (Jammu, India); Jul 7, 2014.



“Leon. Tush, tush, man! never fleer and jest at me.”

William Shakespeare; Much Ado About Nothing; 1600.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I have yet to hear a man ask for advice on how to combine marriage and a career. -Gloria Steinem, activist, editor (b. 25 Mar 1934)





