qualm PRONUNCIATION: (kwam, kwom)

MEANING: noun:

1. An uneasy feeling about the rightness of a course of action.

2. A sudden feeling of sickness, faintness, or nausea.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1531.

USAGE:

History Test; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 20, 2022.



"Justice Samuel Alito, in his majority opinion, had no qualms about focusing his analysis on a period when American women were second class citizens, decades away from winning the right to vote."
History Test; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 20, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If we would have new knowledge, we must get us a whole world of new questions. -Susanne Langer, philosopher (20 Dec 1895-1985)





