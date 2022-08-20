  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 20, 2022
No el

qualm
qualm

PRONUNCIATION:
(kwam, kwom)

MEANING:
noun:
1. An uneasy feeling about the rightness of a course of action.
2. A sudden feeling of sickness, faintness, or nausea.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1531.

USAGE:
“Justice Samuel Alito, in his majority opinion, had no qualms about focusing his analysis on a period when American women were second class citizens, decades away from winning the right to vote.”
History Test; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 20, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If we would have new knowledge, we must get us a whole world of new questions. -Susanne Langer, philosopher (20 Dec 1895-1985)

