Dec 23, 2022
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
folkmoot
qualm
pastillage
psalm
pointillage

pointillage
Two Women by the Shore, Mediterranean, 1896
Art: Henri-Edmond Cross
Image: Rawpixel
with Anu Garg

pointillage

PRONUNCIATION:
(pwan-tee-YAZH)

MEANING:
noun: A style of painting in which small dots are applied to the canvas. Also known as pointillism.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French pointiller (to paint small dots), from Latin punctum (point), from pungere (to prick). Earliest documented use: 1887.

USAGE:
“A dog’s footpads are filled with blood vessels, so he bled significantly during the night, at the same time making the beige carpet in Klaus’s spare bedroom into a wall-to-wall pointillage of bloody paw prints.”
Brad Steel; Mute; Graphos Books; 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I've also seen that great men are often lonely. This is understandable, because they have built such high standards for themselves that they often feel alone. But that same loneliness is part of their ability to create. -Yousuf Karsh, portrait photographer (23 Dec 1908-2002)

