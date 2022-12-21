words

Dec 21, 2022 This week’s theme

No el



This week’s words

folkmoot

qualm

pastillage



How to Make Bird Wings with Pastillage (screenshot) Video: Yeners Way No el A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pastillage PRONUNCIATION: (PAH-stee-ahj)

MEANING: noun: A sugar paste that’s molded into shapes and figures for decorating cakes, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From French pastillage (a small figure made of sugar), from pastille (lozenge), from Spanish pastilla (candy), from Latin pasta (dough). Earliest documented use: 1883.

USAGE: “A wedding cake, covered in a soft ivory fondant, and a series of pale pink camellias, beautifully formed out of pastillage.”

Linda W. Yezak; Cat Lady’s Secret; Harbourlight; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If there is a God, I don't think He would demand that anyone bow down or stand up to him. -Rebecca West, author and journalist (21 Dec 1892-1983)





