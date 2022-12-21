  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives


 words
Dec 21, 2022
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
folkmoot
qualm
pastillage
pastillage
How to Make Bird Wings with Pastillage (screenshot)
Video: Yeners Way
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pastillage

PRONUNCIATION:
(PAH-stee-ahj)

MEANING:
noun: A sugar paste that’s molded into shapes and figures for decorating cakes, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French pastillage (a small figure made of sugar), from pastille (lozenge), from Spanish pastilla (candy), from Latin pasta (dough). Earliest documented use: 1883.

USAGE:
“A wedding cake, covered in a soft ivory fondant, and a series of pale pink camellias, beautifully formed out of pastillage.”
Linda W. Yezak; Cat Lady’s Secret; Harbourlight; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If there is a God, I don't think He would demand that anyone bow down or stand up to him. -Rebecca West, author and journalist (21 Dec 1892-1983)

