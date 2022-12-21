|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 21, 2022This week’s theme
No el
This week’s words
qualm
pastillage
How to Make Bird Wings with Pastillage (screenshot)
Video: Yeners Way
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pastillage
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A sugar paste that’s molded into shapes and figures for decorating cakes, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French pastillage (a small figure made of sugar), from pastille (lozenge), from Spanish pastilla (candy), from Latin pasta (dough). Earliest documented use: 1883.
USAGE:
“A wedding cake, covered in a soft ivory fondant, and a series of pale pink camellias, beautifully formed out of pastillage.”
Linda W. Yezak; Cat Lady’s Secret; Harbourlight; 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If there is a God, I don't think He would demand that anyone bow down or stand up to him. -Rebecca West, author and journalist (21 Dec 1892-1983)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith