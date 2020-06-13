|
A.Word.A.Day
Mar 6, 2026This week’s theme
Words one letter apart
This week’s words
incubous
morose
porose
perfusion
profusion
Olivia Rose Austin
Photo: Phyrexian/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
profusion
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Extravagance.
2. A large quantity or abundance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin profundere (to pour forth), from pro- (forth) + fundere (to pour). Earliest documented use: 1545.
USAGE:
“Olivia Rose Austin, in pale pink, flowers three times a year and although she hangs her head, her profusion is unsurpassed.”
Robin Lane; The Balcony Scene; Financial Times (London, UK); Jun 13, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Beauty is the purgation of superfluities. -Michelangelo Buonarroti, sculptor, painter, architect, and poet (6 Mar 1475-1564)
