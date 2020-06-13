

Mar 6, 2026 This week’s theme

Words one letter apart



This week’s words

incubous

morose

porose

perfusion

profusion



Words one letter apart A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



profusion PRONUNCIATION: (pruh-FYOO-zhuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. Extravagance.

2. A large quantity or abundance.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin profundere (to pour forth), from pro- (forth) + fundere (to pour). Earliest documented use: 1545.

USAGE:

Robin Lane; The Balcony Scene; Financial Times (London, UK); Jun 13, 2020.



See more usage examples of “Olivia Rose Austin, in pale pink, flowers three times a year and although she hangs her head, her profusion is unsurpassed.”Robin Lane; The Balcony Scene;(London, UK); Jun 13, 2020.See more usage examples of profusion in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Beauty is the purgation of superfluities. -Michelangelo Buonarroti, sculptor, painter, architect, and poet (6 Mar 1475-1564)





