  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 6, 2026
This week’s theme
Words one letter apart

This week’s words
incubous
morose
porose
perfusion
profusion

profusion
Olivia Rose Austin
Photo: Phyrexian/Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

profusion

PRONUNCIATION:
(pruh-FYOO-zhuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Extravagance.
2. A large quantity or abundance.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin profundere (to pour forth), from pro- (forth) + fundere (to pour). Earliest documented use: 1545.

USAGE:
“Olivia Rose Austin, in pale pink, flowers three times a year and although she hangs her head, her profusion is unsurpassed.”
Robin Lane; The Balcony Scene; Financial Times (London, UK); Jun 13, 2020.

See more usage examples of profusion in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Beauty is the purgation of superfluities. -Michelangelo Buonarroti, sculptor, painter, architect, and poet (6 Mar 1475-1564)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2026 Wordsmith