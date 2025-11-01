  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 5, 2026
This week's theme
Words one letter apart

This week’s words
incubous
morose
porose
perfusion
Norham Castle, Sunrise, 1845
Art: J.M.W. Turner
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

perfusion

PRONUNCIATION:
(puhr-FYOO-zhuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The spreading of a liquid, color, light, aroma, etc.
2. The passage of a fluid through an organ or tissue, for example, to supply nutrients or oxygen.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin perfundere (to drench), from per- (through) + fundere (to pour). Earliest documented use: 1574.

USAGE:
“Meanwhile, eGenesis has approval for a trial of a pig-liver perfusion . Unlike a full transplant, this keeps the organ outside the patient’s body, although hooked up to his circulatory system. With help from an organ-preserving device developed by OrganOx, a spin-out from the University of Oxford, the hope is that the pig liver can keep the patient alive until a human organ is ready.”
A New Lease of Life; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 1, 2025.

See more usage examples of perfusion in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Sometimes they seem like living shapes, / The people of the sky, / Guests in white raiment coming down / From heaven, which is close by. -Lucy Larcom, teacher and author (5 Mar 1824-1893)

