

Mar 5, 2026 This week’s theme

Words one letter apart



This week’s words

incubous

morose

porose

perfusion



Norham Castle, Sunrise, 1845 Art: J.M.W. Turner Words one letter apart A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



perfusion PRONUNCIATION: (puhr-FYOO-zhuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. The spreading of a liquid, color, light, aroma, etc.

2. The passage of a fluid through an organ or tissue, for example, to supply nutrients or oxygen.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin perfundere (to drench), from per- (through) + fundere (to pour). Earliest documented use: 1574.

USAGE:

A New Lease of Life; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 1, 2025.



See more usage examples of “Meanwhile, eGenesis has approval for a trial of a pig-liver perfusion . Unlike a full transplant, this keeps the organ outside the patient’s body, although hooked up to his circulatory system. With help from an organ-preserving device developed by OrganOx, a spin-out from the University of Oxford, the hope is that the pig liver can keep the patient alive until a human organ is ready.”A New Lease of Life;(London, UK); Nov 1, 2025.See more usage examples of perfusion in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Sometimes they seem like living shapes, / The people of the sky, / Guests in white raiment coming down / From heaven, which is close by. -Lucy Larcom, teacher and author (5 Mar 1824-1893)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate