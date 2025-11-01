|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 5, 2026This week’s theme
Words one letter apart
This week’s words
morose
porose
perfusion
Norham Castle, Sunrise, 1845
Art: J.M.W. Turner
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
perfusion
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The spreading of a liquid, color, light, aroma, etc.
2. The passage of a fluid through an organ or tissue, for example, to supply nutrients or oxygen.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin perfundere (to drench), from per- (through) + fundere (to pour). Earliest documented use: 1574.
USAGE:
“Meanwhile, eGenesis has approval for a trial of a pig-liver perfusion . Unlike a full transplant, this keeps the organ outside the patient’s body, although hooked up to his circulatory system. With help from an organ-preserving device developed by OrganOx, a spin-out from the University of Oxford, the hope is that the pig liver can keep the patient alive until a human organ is ready.”
A New Lease of Life; The Economist (London, UK); Nov 1, 2025.
See more usage examples of perfusion in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Sometimes they seem like living shapes, / The people of the sky, / Guests in white raiment coming down / From heaven, which is close by. -Lucy Larcom, teacher and author (5 Mar 1824-1893)
|
© 1994-2026 Wordsmith