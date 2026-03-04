|
Mar 4, 2026
This week's theme
Words one letter apart
This week’s words
morose
porose
Sponges in a shop in Greece
Photo: Daniel Kulinski
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
porose
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having pores.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin porosus, from Latin porus (pore). Earliest documented use: 1400.
NOTES:
Porose lets things pass through. Morose lets nothing in. A synonym is porous. There’s also morous, an obsolete cousin of morose, but we’d rather not wake a sour-tempered word from its long sleep.
USAGE:
“Bees most commonly harvest the concealed pollen of porose anthers by shivering their flight muscles while gripping a flower.”
Clarence Collison; Do You Know?; Bee Culture (Medina, Ohio); Feb 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Creativity -- like human life itself -- begins in darkness. We need to acknowledge this. All too often, we think only in terms of light: "And then the lightbulb went on and I got it!" It is true that insights may come to us as flashes. It is true that some of these flashes may be blinding. It is, however, also true that such bright ideas are preceded by a gestation period that is interior, murky, and completely necessary. -Julia Cameron, artist, author, teacher, filmmaker, composer, and journalist (b. 4 Mar 1948)
