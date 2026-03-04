

Mar 4, 2026 This week’s theme

Words one letter apart



This week’s words

incubous

morose

porose



Sponges in a shop in Greece Photo: Daniel Kulinski Words one letter apart A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



porose PRONUNCIATION: (por-OHS)

MEANING: adjective: Having pores.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin porosus, from Latin porus (pore). Earliest documented use: 1400.

NOTES: Porose lets things pass through. Morose lets nothing in. A synonym is porous. There’s also morous, an obsolete cousin of morose, but we’d rather not wake a sour-tempered word from its long sleep.

USAGE:

Clarence Collison; Do You Know?; Bee Culture (Medina, Ohio); Feb 2005.



See more usage examples of “Bees most commonly harvest the concealed pollen of porose anthers by shivering their flight muscles while gripping a flower.”Clarence Collison; Do You Know?;(Medina, Ohio); Feb 2005.See more usage examples of porose in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Creativity -- like human life itself -- begins in darkness. We need to acknowledge this. All too often, we think only in terms of light: "And then the lightbulb went on and I got it!" It is true that insights may come to us as flashes. It is true that some of these flashes may be blinding. It is, however, also true that such bright ideas are preceded by a gestation period that is interior, murky, and completely necessary. -Julia Cameron, artist, author, teacher, filmmaker, composer, and journalist (b. 4 Mar 1948)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate