incubous

morose



Melancholy Woman, 1902-03 Art: Pablo Picasso



morose PRONUNCIATION: (muh-ROHS)

MEANING: adjective: Gloomy, sullen, or sour-tempered.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin morosus (peevish), from mos (manner, will). Earliest documented use: 1565.

NOTES: Some wear rose-colored glasses. Others go for morose-colored ones. They don’t improve the view. They simply help you locate the cloud in every silver lining.

USAGE:

Rod McQueen; ‘I’m Never Going to Be Chairman’; Toronto Star (Canada); Jan 17, 2026.



"[Clarence W. Cole's] mood goes from merry to morose and back."
Rod McQueen; 'I'm Never Going to Be Chairman'; Toronto Star (Canada); Jan 17, 2026.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work at hand. The sun's rays do not burn until brought to a focus. -Alexander Graham Bell, inventor (3 Mar 1847-1922)





