Mar 3, 2026This week’s theme
Words one letter apart
This week’s words
morose
Melancholy Woman, 1902-03
Art: Pablo Picasso
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
morose
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Gloomy, sullen, or sour-tempered.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin morosus (peevish), from mos (manner, will). Earliest documented use: 1565.
NOTES:
Some wear rose-colored glasses. Others go for morose-colored ones. They don’t improve the view. They simply help you locate the cloud in every silver lining.
USAGE:
“[Clarence W. Cole’s] mood goes from merry to morose and back.”
Rod McQueen; ‘I’m Never Going to Be Chairman’; Toronto Star (Canada); Jan 17, 2026.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work at hand. The sun's rays do not burn until brought to a focus. -Alexander Graham Bell, inventor (3 Mar 1847-1922)
