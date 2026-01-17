  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 3, 2026
Words one letter apart

incubous
morose
Melancholy Woman, 1902-03
Art: Pablo Picasso
with Anu Garg

morose

PRONUNCIATION:
(muh-ROHS)

MEANING:
adjective: Gloomy, sullen, or sour-tempered.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin morosus (peevish), from mos (manner, will). Earliest documented use: 1565.

NOTES:
Some wear rose-colored glasses. Others go for morose-colored ones. They don’t improve the view. They simply help you locate the cloud in every silver lining.

USAGE:
“[Clarence W. Cole’s] mood goes from merry to morose and back.”
Rod McQueen; ‘I’m Never Going to Be Chairman’; Toronto Star (Canada); Jan 17, 2026.

See more usage examples of morose in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work at hand. The sun's rays do not burn until brought to a focus. -Alexander Graham Bell, inventor (3 Mar 1847-1922)

