Dec 1, 2022This week’s theme
Words originating in running
This week’s words
troche
interlope
prodrome
Image: Migraine Buddy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
prodrome
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An early symptom that indicates the onset of a disease or an episode of something such as a migraine.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French prodrome (forerunner), from Latin prodromus, from Greek prodromos, from pro- (before) + dromos (running), which also gave us syndrome, hippodrome, and palindrome. Earliest documented use: 1611.
USAGE:
“Other sufferers experience a migraine prodrome -- a general feeling that a migraine will strike. This usually occurs one or two hours before the headache starts.”
What’s Behind the Pain of Migraines; USA Today (McLean, Virginia); Oct 2000.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I like talking about things that are taboo because it makes them not taboo anymore. -Sarah Silverman, comedian (b. 1 Dec 1970)
