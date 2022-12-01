  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 1, 2022
Words originating in running

prodrome

PRONUNCIATION:
(PROH-drohm)

MEANING:
noun: An early symptom that indicates the onset of a disease or an episode of something such as a migraine.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French prodrome (forerunner), from Latin prodromus, from Greek prodromos, from pro- (before) + dromos (running), which also gave us syndrome, hippodrome, and palindrome. Earliest documented use: 1611.

USAGE:
“Other sufferers experience a migraine prodrome -- a general feeling that a migraine will strike. This usually occurs one or two hours before the headache starts.”
What’s Behind the Pain of Migraines; USA Today (McLean, Virginia); Oct 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I like talking about things that are taboo because it makes them not taboo anymore. -Sarah Silverman, comedian (b. 1 Dec 1970)

