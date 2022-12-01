

Dec 1, 2022 This week’s theme

Words originating in running



This week’s words

marathon

troche

interlope

prodrome



prodrome PRONUNCIATION: (PROH-drohm)

MEANING: noun: An early symptom that indicates the onset of a disease or an episode of something such as a migraine.

ETYMOLOGY: From French prodrome (forerunner), from Latin prodromus, from Greek prodromos, from pro- (before) + dromos (running), which also gave us syndrome, hippodrome , and palindrome . Earliest documented use: 1611.

USAGE:

What’s Behind the Pain of Migraines; USA Today (McLean, Virginia); Oct 2000.



See more usage examples of “Other sufferers experience a migraine prodrome -- a general feeling that a migraine will strike. This usually occurs one or two hours before the headache starts.”What’s Behind the Pain of Migraines;(McLean, Virginia); Oct 2000.See more usage examples of prodrome in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I like talking about things that are taboo because it makes them not taboo anymore. -Sarah Silverman, comedian (b. 1 Dec 1970)





