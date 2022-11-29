

Nov 29, 2022 This week’s theme

Words originating in running



This week’s words

marathon

troche



troche PRONUNCIATION: (TROH-kee, British: trosh)

MEANING: noun: A small tablet or lozenge, typically round and sweetened.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek trochos (wheel), from trechein (to run), which also gave us the metrical trochee. Earliest documented use: 1597.

USAGE:

Willa Cather; The Song of the Lark; Houghton and Mifflin; 1915.



"'Have a troche, Kronborg,' he said, producing some. 'Sent me for samples. Very good for a rough throat.'"

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If I can do no more, let my name stand among those who are willing to bear ridicule and reproach for the truth's sake, and so earn some right to rejoice when the victory is won. -Louisa May Alcott, writer and reformist (29 Nov 1832-1888)





