Nov 29, 2022
This week’s theme
Words originating in running

This week’s words
marathon
troche
troche
Image: halodoc
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

troche

PRONUNCIATION:
(TROH-kee, British: trosh)

MEANING:
noun: A small tablet or lozenge, typically round and sweetened.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek trochos (wheel), from trechein (to run), which also gave us the metrical trochee. Earliest documented use: 1597.

USAGE:
“‘Have a troche, Kronborg,’ he said, producing some. ‘Sent me for samples. Very good for a rough throat.’”
Willa Cather; The Song of the Lark; Houghton and Mifflin; 1915.

See more usage examples of troche in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If I can do no more, let my name stand among those who are willing to bear ridicule and reproach for the truth's sake, and so earn some right to rejoice when the victory is won. -Louisa May Alcott, writer and reformist (29 Nov 1832-1888)

