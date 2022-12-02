

Dec 2, 2022 This week’s theme

Words originating in running



This week’s words

marathon

troche

interlope

prodrome

dromomania



Photo: Jeff Moriarty Words originating in running A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



dromomania PRONUNCIATION: (droh-muh-MAY-nee-uh)

MEANING: noun

1. A compulsive desire to travel.

2. An excessive enthusiasm for running.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek dromos (running) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1900.

USAGE:

Harlan Ellison; Goodbye to All That; McSweeney’s; 2002.



"Dromomania was his curse. ... Compulsive traveling. Wanderlust."
Harlan Ellison; Goodbye to All That; McSweeney's; 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The question is whether or not you choose to disturb the world around you, or if you choose to let it go on as if you had never arrived. -Ann Patchett, writer (b. 2 Dec 1963)





