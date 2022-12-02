|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 2, 2022This week’s theme
Words originating in running
This week’s words
marathon
troche
interlope
prodrome
dromomania
Photo: Jeff Moriarty
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
dromomania
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun
1. A compulsive desire to travel.
2. An excessive enthusiasm for running.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek dromos (running) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1900.
USAGE:
“Dromomania was his curse. ... Compulsive traveling. Wanderlust.”
Harlan Ellison; Goodbye to All That; McSweeney’s; 2002.
See more usage examples of dromomania in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The question is whether or not you choose to disturb the world around you, or if you choose to let it go on as if you had never arrived. -Ann Patchett, writer (b. 2 Dec 1963)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith