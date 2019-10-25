

Oct 25, 2019 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

agerasia

aposiopesis

marcescent

rupestral

proditomania





Send some to friends & family There’s a word for it “All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



proditomania PRONUNCIATION: (pro-dit-uh-MAY-nee-uh)

MEANING: noun: The feeling or the belief that everyone around is out to get you.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin prodere (to betray). Earliest documented use: 1898.

USAGE: “This writer takes the most pessimistic view of present conditions in France. ... ‘conviction that the nation is invincible by land and by sea, and the concomitant proditomania ... symptoms of the dire disease which has eaten into the vitals of the citizens of the third republic.”

Albert Shaw; The American Monthly Review of Reviews;* Jan 1898.

*We’d rather pick a usage example from the Review of Reviews of Reviews but sometimes you have to compromise in life and settle for what’s available. -Ed.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A painter is a man who paints what he sells; an artist, on the other hand, is a man who sells what he paints. -Pablo Picasso, artist and sculptor (25 Oct 1881-1973)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate