Oct 25, 2019This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
agerasia
aposiopesis
marcescent
rupestral
proditomania
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
proditomania
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The feeling or the belief that everyone around is out to get you.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin prodere (to betray). Earliest documented use: 1898.
USAGE:
“This writer takes the most pessimistic view of present conditions in France. ... ‘conviction that the nation is invincible by land and by sea, and the concomitant proditomania ... symptoms of the dire disease which has eaten into the vitals of the citizens of the third republic.”
Albert Shaw; The American Monthly Review of Reviews;* Jan 1898.
*We’d rather pick a usage example from the Review of Reviews of Reviews but sometimes you have to compromise in life and settle for what’s available. -Ed.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A painter is a man who paints what he sells; an artist, on the other hand, is a man who sells what he paints. -Pablo Picasso, artist and sculptor (25 Oct 1881-1973)
