Oct 22, 2019This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
aposiopesis
Photo: Demetri Dourambeis
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
aposiopesis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An abrupt breaking off in the middle of a sentence, as if one is unable or unwilling to proceed.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin aposiopesis, from Greek aposiopesis, from apo- (intensive prefix) + siopan (to be silent), from siope (silence). Earliest documented use: 1578.
USAGE:
“Particular cases of aposiopesis can -- but do not lay it on too thick -- give the impression of being so overcome with emotion that you cannot speak.”
Sam Leith; Tricks to Engage an Audience Through Being Lost for Words; Financial Times (London, UK); Aug 4, 2015.
“And they are not ready to talk about next season.
But, aposiopesis.”
Woody Paige; Nuggets’ Future?; The Denver Post (Colorado); Apr 25, 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Think for yourself and question authority. -Timothy Leary, psychologist and writer (22 Oct 1920-1996)
