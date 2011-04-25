

agerasia

aposiopesis



aposiopesis PRONUNCIATION: (ap-uh-sy-uh-PEE-sis)

MEANING: noun: An abrupt breaking off in the middle of a sentence, as if one is unable or unwilling to proceed.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin aposiopesis, from Greek aposiopesis, from apo- (intensive prefix) + siopan (to be silent), from siope (silence). Earliest documented use: 1578.

USAGE:

Sam Leith; Tricks to Engage an Audience Through Being Lost for Words; Financial Times (London, UK); Aug 4, 2015.



“And they are not ready to talk about next season.

But, aposiopesis.”

Woody Paige; Nuggets’ Future?; The Denver Post (Colorado); Apr 25, 2011.



