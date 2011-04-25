  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 22, 2019
aposiopesis
aposiopesis

PRONUNCIATION:
(ap-uh-sy-uh-PEE-sis)

MEANING:
noun: An abrupt breaking off in the middle of a sentence, as if one is unable or unwilling to proceed.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin aposiopesis, from Greek aposiopesis, from apo- (intensive prefix) + siopan (to be silent), from siope (silence). Earliest documented use: 1578.

USAGE:
“Particular cases of aposiopesis can -- but do not lay it on too thick -- give the impression of being so overcome with emotion that you cannot speak.”
Sam Leith; Tricks to Engage an Audience Through Being Lost for Words; Financial Times (London, UK); Aug 4, 2015.

“And they are not ready to talk about next season.
But, aposiopesis.”
Woody Paige; Nuggets’ Future?; The Denver Post (Colorado); Apr 25, 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Think for yourself and question authority. -Timothy Leary, psychologist and writer (22 Oct 1920-1996)

