Oct 24, 2019
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
agerasia
aposiopesis
marcescent
rupestral
Rupestral engravings in Twyfelfontein, Namibia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rupestral

PRONUNCIATION:
(ru-PES-truhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to rocks. For example, living on, carved on, growing on, made of, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rupes (rock). Earliest documented use: 1834.

USAGE:
“Among numerous rupestral engravings with representations of lightning flashes, dating around two millennia BCE, there is a particular one called ‘the sorcerer’”.
Christian Bouquegneau and Vladimir Rakov; How Dangerous Is Lightning?; Dover; 2010.

See more usage examples of rupestral in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Inspiration does not come like a bolt, nor is it kinetic, energetic striving, but it comes into us slowly and quietly and all the time, though we must regularly and every day give it a little chance to start flowing, prime it with a little solitude and idleness. -Brenda Ueland, journalist, editor, and writer (24 Oct 1891-1985)

