Oct 24, 2019This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
aposiopesis
marcescent
rupestral
Rupestral engravings in Twyfelfontein, Namibia
Photo: Willem van de Kerkhof
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rupestral
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to rocks. For example, living on, carved on, growing on, made of, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rupes (rock). Earliest documented use: 1834.
USAGE:
“Among numerous rupestral engravings with representations of lightning flashes, dating around two millennia BCE, there is a particular one called ‘the sorcerer’”.
Christian Bouquegneau and Vladimir Rakov; How Dangerous Is Lightning?; Dover; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Inspiration does not come like a bolt, nor is it kinetic, energetic striving, but it comes into us slowly and quietly and all the time, though we must regularly and every day give it a little chance to start flowing, prime it with a little solitude and idleness. -Brenda Ueland, journalist, editor, and writer (24 Oct 1891-1985)
