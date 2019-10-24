

Rupestral engravings in Twyfelfontein, Namibia Photo: Willem van de Kerkhof There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



rupestral PRONUNCIATION: (ru-PES-truhl)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to rocks. For example, living on, carved on, growing on, made of, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin rupes (rock). Earliest documented use: 1834.

USAGE:

Christian Bouquegneau and Vladimir Rakov; How Dangerous Is Lightning?; Dover; 2010.



See more usage examples of “Among numerous rupestral engravings with representations of lightning flashes, dating around two millennia BCE, there is a particular one called ‘the sorcerer’”.Christian Bouquegneau and Vladimir Rakov;; Dover; 2010.See more usage examples of rupestral in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Inspiration does not come like a bolt, nor is it kinetic, energetic striving, but it comes into us slowly and quietly and all the time, though we must regularly and every day give it a little chance to start flowing, prime it with a little solitude and idleness. -Brenda Ueland, journalist, editor, and writer (24 Oct 1891-1985)





